John Lewis & Partners + Swoon

Cornall Wide Shelving Unit, Brown/black

£499.00 £249.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

Designed by Swoon, made by us. With a shared commitment to exceptional design and quality, we've collaborated to create an exclusive furniture collection for the modern home. Exposed storage with an opulent twist, the Wide Cornall shelving unit combines dark wooden shelves with a sleek, brass frame. Creating the impression that it leans independently, there's a solid wooden leg at the base to ensure it stays secure and the second and fourth shelves attach directly to the wall.