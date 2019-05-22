Ecco

Corksphere Sandal

Placing equal emphasis on exceptional comfort and performance-oriented design, this pared-down ECCO CORKSPHERE™ SANDAL will become your footwear of choice in hot, sunny climes. Expertly made from robust yet limber ECCO GREYWOLF leather, this understated style provides maximum support and cushioning thanks to its innovative CORKSPHERE™ self-customising footbed and lightweight ECCO FLUIDFORM™ sole. The three-strap fastening is easy to adjust, ensuring greater stability as you move and a smoother on and off. Chic sandal is ideal for wearing out and about in the city or at the beach ECCO GREYWOLF leather, made in our own tanneries, is a smooth nubuck leather with a rough, rugged and waxed finish that will polish to a fine shine for restrained, formal elegance CORKSPHERE™ Suspended Footbed delivers a truly personalised fit. A leather-lined extra foam layer sits on top of the cork footbed for immediate comfort FLUIDFORM™ is a direct injection process that uses fluid materials to follow our one-of-a-kind anatomical lasts and form the most comfortable base for your shoe Hard-wearing outsole cushions impact with a lightweight feel