Jonathan Simkhai

Corinne Whipstitched Faux Shearling Biker Jacket

$1514.28

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Jonathan Simkhai's 'Corinne' jacket is cut in a classic biker shape with faux shearling trims and lace-up details. Framed by an oversized collar, it's made from crinkled faux leather with a slightly cropped hem and an asymmetric zip fastening. Wear yours with jeans and ankle boots.