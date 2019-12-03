Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Smoko
Corgi Light
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Happy little corgi shows your way through the dark with this shaped light from Smoko. Glowing light adds a fun touch to any dark corners of your space.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Himalayan Salt Lamp
£25.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Salmar Lamp Base
$98.00
$35.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Ikea
Milleryr Table Lamp With Led Bulb, White, Nickel Plated
C$54.99
from
Ikea
BUY
TITIROBA
Wake-up Light
$37.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Smoko
Smoko
Little B Dumpling Airpod Case
$15.00
from
Smoko
BUY
Smoko
Smoko Heated Slipper
$35.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Smoko
Smoko Portable Fan
$25.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Smoko
What I Love About You Journal With Gift Box
$15.99
from
Smoko
BUY
More from Décor
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter
$58.00
from
Amazon
BUY
CHP
Chp Ceramic Vase (set Of 3)
$23.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Verloop
All Over Pom Pillow
$76.00
$53.20
from
ban.do
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted