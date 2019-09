J.ING

Corey Button-up

$28.00 $23.80

Buy Now Review It

At J.ING

The Corey Lace button up Burgundy Lace Blouse is made of high end lace featuring intricate detail vanilla piping throughout the front and sleeves. Wear yours with our matching pants and throw your favorite trench coat over it. Add cool fur slippers or sneakers to complete this fun relaxed look. Fits true to size: Model is 175 cm. / 5' 9" in height and wearing a size Small. Materials: 100% Polyester 100% Nylon