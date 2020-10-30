World Kitchen

Bring a classic look to your table with the 12.25" Corelle Livingware White Serving Platter. It makes your meal presentations more attractive and you can clean it in the dishwasher. This Corelle serving platter is also safe to use in the microwave and oven for heating up leftovers. The plate is made from thick material to be strong enough to hold up to lots of regular use without chipping or breaking. At 12.25" this platter can hold a meal that's large enough to share with guests. Its white color makes it easy to coordinate with your existing decor scheme. You can combine it with other Livingware pieces (each sold separately) to complete the look. The design is stackable so you can store it in a space-efficient manner.