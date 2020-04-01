Coredy

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1700pa Strong Suction, Super Thin Robotic Vacuum, Multiple Cleaning Modes/automatic Self-charging Robot Vacuum For Pet Hair, Hard Floor To Medium-pile Carpets

1700 PA Strong Suction Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair: With 1700PA powerful suction, dual edge brushes and main rolling brush, the 2.7 in slim robot vacuum picks up almost all kinds of garbage like fine dust, pet hair etc. Coredy robot vacuum R3500 automatically increases vacuum, perfect for cleaning different floor types from hard floor to medium pile carpet(0-1.5cm carpet) Anti-Drop & Anti-Collision Technology: The self-charging robotic vacuum provides smart navigation, guides the vacuum cleaner robot navigating around obstacles and avoid bumping into furniture or falling off stairs. The anti-scratch glass top and bumper offer great protection for the robot Multiple Cleaning Modes and Remote Control: 4 selective cleaning modes-Automatic, Spot, Max Vacuuming and Edge Cleaning Modes, fulfill your different vacuuming needs. The remote control offers easy operation to start, stop cleaning your house, set cleaning schedule according to your living habit Superior Battery Capacity and Washable HEPA Filter: Equipped with2600mAh li-ion batteries, the robotic vacuum works up to 120 minutes after fully charged, meeting the needs of deep cleaning up to 120 square meters large homes. 550ML dust bin supports longer cleaning sessions. R3500 automatic robotic vacuum comes with a washable HEPA Filter What You Get: 1-Year after-sale service, a Coredy robot vacuum cleaner R3500, a complete set of robot vacuum accessories: 4x side brushes, 1x extra high efficiency filter, 1x main brush, 1x remote control (2AAA batteries included), 1x dust bin cleaning brush, 1x charging dock, 1x adapter