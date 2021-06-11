Core 10

Spectrum Yoga High Waist Capri Legging-21

$35.00 $30.50

74% Polyester, 26% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Snug, secure fit through hip, thigh, and leg Ultra-soft and mediumweight Spectrum fabric with moisture wicking and breathability Drop-in pocket at center back waistband Wide-waistband construction An Amazon brand Una marca Amazon – desde el estudio a la calle, los leggings Spectrum capri serán tu nueva idea; con una cintura alta, un tejido suave y suave de rendimiento y líneas limpias. 아마존 브랜드 - 스튜디오에서 거리까지 스펙트럼 카프리 레깅스는 하이라이즈 웨이스트, 버터처럼 부드러운 기능성 원단 및 깔끔한 라인이 특징입니다 Empowering women to reach their full potential is at the heart of what we do. Because when you’re wearing Core 10, you’re ready to experience more. Be more. Live more.