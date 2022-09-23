LG

Cordzero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

All-in-One Tower Design with Tool Storage - Sleek, beautiful design holds your LG stick vacuum cleaner and tools while also charging both batteries and automatically emptying the dust bin. Auto Empty - The Hands-Free Way to Deal with Dust and Debris - This LG stick vacuum cleaner automatically empties the dust bin when docked to keep collected debris out of your home, out of the air—and off of your hands. Kompressor Technology - Compress Dirt and Dust so You Can Clean More, Empty Less - Press the Kompressor lever to compress collected dirt, dust and pet hair in the bin and create 2.4 times more* bin capacity. * vs previous models Powerful Suction for Superior Cleaning - LG Smart Inverter Motor provides our best suction power* across a range of floor types—and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind. *Among LG’s cordless stick vacuums. Up To 120 Minutes* of Uninterrupted Performance - Clean and charge at the same with two quick-release batteries. The upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges and come back for more. *In normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries. Go from Vacuum to Wet Mop to Finish Hard Floors in a Snap - The Power Mop attachment gives hard floors a perfect finish—without messy buckets or harmful chemicals. Simply fill the reservoir with water, snap on the attachment and go. You control the amount of moisture from High to Low to Off (dry mopping) while the dual spinning microfiber pads do the work. Includes 2 sets of washable pads and removable water tank for easy filling and emptying. Control Features With a Single Touch - Turn the vacuum cleaner on and off easily, or select different power levels, including Turbo mode, with the touch of a thumb. That means less strain on your hand and a more comfortable clean. Get hands-on cleaning control and hands-off debris removal with the All-in-One Tower™ that keeps your LG stick vacuum clean, charged and ready to go—automatically. Two quick release batteries and Kompressor™ technology combine for uninterrupted cleaning power, with multiple tools for cleaning all kinds of surfaces, both high and low. Done for the day? Return the vac to the tower to recharge, store tools neatly out of sight and let Auto Empty clean out the dust bin for you. Your hands, floor and air stay clean and your CordZero™ vac is ready to go when you need it next.