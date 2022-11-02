Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Men
Clothing
Union
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
$78.00
$39.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A shirt jacket has a tonal corduroy construction for the perfect cold weather layering piece.
Need a few alternatives?
Los Angeles Apparel
Polar Fleece Half Zip Pullover
BUY
$62.00
Los Angeles Apparel
J.W. Anderson
Pigeon Jacquard Zip Fleece
BUY
$815.00
Shopbop
Lululemon
Commission Slim-fit Pant 37" Warpstreme Online Only
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Super World
The Super Puff™ Vest Men's
BUY
$225.00
Aritzia
More from Clothing
Los Angeles Apparel
Polar Fleece Half Zip Pullover
BUY
$62.00
Los Angeles Apparel
J.W. Anderson
Pigeon Jacquard Zip Fleece
BUY
$815.00
Shopbop
Lululemon
Commission Slim-fit Pant 37" Warpstreme Online Only
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Super World
The Super Puff™ Vest Men's
BUY
$225.00
Aritzia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted