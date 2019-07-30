Search
Madewell

Corduroy Pegged Skirt

$89.50
At Madewell
Made of retro wide-wale corduroy, this bright skirt comes in an above-the-knee length we're really into and has a front cutout to show off a little extra leg. Wear it with a bodysuit and sneakers (or, you know, with just about anything else).
