Madewell

Corduroy Kentwood Oversized Shirt-jacket

$89.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted from touchable corduroy, this oversized shacket has flap patch pockets and a curved shirttail hem. The perfect throw-on-easy layer. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 28 5/8". Cotton. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. NG882