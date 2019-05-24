Iteknic

Cordless Water Flosser

$49.95 $29.59

Buy Now Review It

iTeknic Professional Cordless Portable Dental Water Flosser Oral Irrigator. Bring Smile and Help Your Family and You to Clean and Protect Oral Teeth Health Everyday. The combination of dental water jet pressure and pulsations can deeply clean between teeth and below the gumline, get rid of harmful things and debris that traditional brushing, air flossing, and string flossing can't reach.Main Features:. USER-FRIENDLY DESIGNS, CLEAN TEETH THOROUGHLY. 300ml Large Removable Water Tank, 5 Multifunctional Jet Tips, 3 Different Modes, 360° Rotatable NozzleMemory Function, Ergonomic Handle, Leakproof and Waterproof Flosser, Easy to cleanSAFE AND CONVENIENT, KEEP ORAL HEALTH EFFICIENTLY. Made of Safe ABS Material, IPX7, FDA, LFGB, CE, FCC, RoHS, etc approved.USB Rechargeable, Power Display, Auto-timing, Overcharge Protection, Auto-off After 120-second Use functions- 4 hours Charge per week (Twice a day)Notice:. - It is not recommended that the product be used by people with dental ulcers, open oral sores.- Please choose the SOFT mode for the first time use.- Please close the Charging Port Cover before using the water flosser.Specifications:. Waterproof Level: IPX7Water Volume: 300mlWorking Modes: Normal, Soft, Pulse(Massage)Pulse Frequency: 1400-1800 times/minWater Pressure: 30-100PSIBattery: 1400mAh Lithium BatteryCharging: 4 hours a week (Twice a day)Adapter: DC5V,1APower: 5WPackage Included:. 1 x iTeknic Cordless Water Flosser3 x Standard Jet Tips1 x Tongue Scraper1 x Orthodontic Tip1 x Jet Tip Box1 x Travel Bag1 x USB Cable1 x Adapter1 x User Manual