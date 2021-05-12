GeeMo

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$129.99 $89.99

【Impressive Suction Power】: The built-in digital brushless motor has a longer service life and a higher speed. Powered by a 180w high-power motor, the cordless vacuum brings perfect suction performance up to 20kpa. Easy to pick up dust, debris and pet hair, etc. Ideal for hard floors, stairs, and furniture. 【Efficient HEPA Filtration】: The 4 stages HEPA filtration system generates a high-speed airflow. It separates dust, debris and ensures long-lasting strong suction. The E4 vacuum cleaner provides each user with clean air and an excellent vacuuming experience. 【Cordless and Easy to Use】: The E4 cordless vacuum cleaner weighs only 5.5 LB, and it can be easily moved with one hand. The telescopic rod design and a variety of free accessories can meet more cleaning needs of users. 【Ergonomic and Anti-Static Design】: E4 cordless stick vacuum features a 180-degree force balance ergonomic design, to assure that even if you use it for a long time you will not be tired. The static eliminator on the grip can effectively eliminate the static electricity hazards during daily usage. 【What You Get】: Package includes 1×E4 Cordless stick vacuum, 1× Floor brush, 1×Battery pack, 1×Extension tube, 1×Long crevice tool, 1×Two-in-one round brush, 1×Charging adapter, 1×Wall hanger, 1×User manual.