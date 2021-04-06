Micol

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

【Impressive Suction Power】The upgrade version provides 200W powerful suction to meet every cleaning demand. 3 power modes provide constant suction, 7Kpa, 13Kpa, 20kpa suction in MAX mode. It can be used in the entire family and car, giving you a quiet cleaning experience. 【Detachable 2000mAh Large Battery】Outstanding 35 mins running time ensures thorough cleaning all around the house, picks up debris and dusts, crumbs and pet hairs in minute. Easily switch to MAX power on fingertip controls to increase suction for better cleaning on carpet and rugs. It performs well on all kinds of hard floors, carpet, stairs and windowsills, sofa and bed, desk and curtain, etc. 【Prevent Secondary Pollution】Cyclone technology combined with the high-density filter in cordless vacuum clean up to 99.99% of fine dust and particles and prevent secondary air pollution, provide you with an excellent cleaning experience.Since HEPA is highly effective in intercepting dust, it will accumulate a lot of dust. So in order for your machine to have good suction, it is recommended to clean the sponge and HEPA every half month. 【Cordless Design 】The cordless vacuum cleaner with mulit-function accessories gives you the freedom to easily converts to a handheld vacuum to reach corners, stairs and crevices, stiff/soft bristles are integrated together on one tangle-free roller perfect for various floor types and help prevent hair wrap; Flexible 160°swivels sideways and 90°up and down let you clean the house in all direction. 【Flexible LED Floor Brush】 The cordless vacuum has an electric floor brush with a flexible joint that can freely clean the dust under furniture and bed, and remove dead corners. LED floor lights can illuminate every dark corner and help track any dust or pet hair. Micol Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 20Kpa 4 In 1 3 Power Modes Stick Vacuum with Brushless Motor Up To 35 Mins Max Runtime Detachable Battery For Home Hard Floor Carpet Pet Hair-007 3 Power modes Choose the suitable power modes you need. Three modes suit any task on any floor type. Daily cleaning in Suction Mode I & II, and Deep cleaning in Max mode. Flexible Steering Design The brush head of this lightweight vacuum cleaner can be bent at 160° and 90°, the vacuum cleaner can also be placed flat under the bed and sofa for cleaning. Ultra-thin LED Electric Head With the LED head, the vacuum cleaner will keep each dark corner clean, allow you to see and clean all dust under furniture and low clearances, such as a bed or sofa. Up to 35 minutes of runtime Single 2000mAH Lithium Battery provides up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted runtime, great for whole-home cleaning. Perfect for All Floor Type The vacuum cleaner is designed for efficiently cleaning dirt/debris/hair embedded in low-med pile carpet, remove fine dust on hard floors like hardwood or tile.