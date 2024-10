Waterpik

Cordless Pulse Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser For Teeth

$49.99 $36.97

Buy Now Review It

Checkered kiln fused glass coasters. Each one is hand cut, fused and sanded. Finished with silicone bumpers on the bottom. The fusing process makes this glass very strong. Truly one of a kind functional art. 4 in *Made with American made glass