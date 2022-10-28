Waterpik

Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser

$69.99 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

RECHARGEABLE CORDLESS WATER FLOSSER: Waterpik Cordless Pearl will help you maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth whether you are at home or on the go. It features a rechargeable battery and handheld portable design. ERGONOMIC AND QUIET: Narrow hand grip and improved 360-degree tip rotation provide enhanced maneuverability for a handheld water flosser, plus Cordless Pearl features our new quiet flossing technology. DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. Waterpik is clinically proven and the first water flosser brand to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. KEY FEATURES: 4 tips, 2 pressure settings (45-75 PSI), removable 7 oz reservoir (top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning), 45 secs of flossing time, rechargeable NiMH battery, charger (120VAC/60Hz North America only), 360 tip rotation, not for use in the shower. EASY AND EFFECTIVE: The Waterpik Cordless Pearl water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. Just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth, and start flossing. The Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing plaque and debris that traditional brushing and flossing can't reach. It is the first product in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). The Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser is a great solution when you want the convenience of cordless water flossing. Rechargeable, portable, and with an extra quiet design, it's perfect for use in smaller bathrooms or for travel. Waterpik Cordless Pearl includes 2 pressure settings allowing you to personalize your water pressure intensity. It has an easy to hold ergonomic desigh and an easy to fill water reservoir. Waterpik Water flossers are clinically proven to be more effective than traditional dental floss and it's perfect for anyone with braces or implants, and those with crowns, bridges, and veneers.