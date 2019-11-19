Lunata

At Lunata

Lunata Beauty is on a mission to free women from cords. Our line of high heat, cordless hair tools will give you gorgeous hair, wherever you are. We combine beauty with technology to revolutionize the hair industry, by creating innovative, game-changing, cordless hair tools. Introducing the world's first cordless, full-sized flat iron that reaches 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Take it with you to the gym, throw it in your carry-on, or throw it in your bag for touch ups on the go! Featuring removable batteries, you can carry spares for all your styling needs. Imagine the possibilities of going cordless. SPECIFICATIONS: Cordless Digital adjustable temperature 200℉-450℉ Dual Voltage 100-240V Two Rechargeable lithium-ion 5000 mAh batteries Go- anywhere freedom and convenient, easier hair-styling and less storage space Titanium plates for silky, snag-free styling One Year Warranty Hassle-free returns within 30 days of purchase