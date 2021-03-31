United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Lunata
Cordless, Convertible Curling Iron/wand
$250.00
At Lunata
Introducing the world's first cordless, convertible, curling iron/wand. The only cordless, full-sized curling iron on the market with no cords, that goes from a curling iron into a curling wand with its removable clip. Key features: A clipless, full-sized wand for beautiful beachy waves on the go A removable clip to turn your wand into a traditional curling iron Titanium barrel for even heat distribution and long-lasting style Heats 200℉-450℉ A removable battery so you can carry a spare if needed Hassle-free returns within 30 days of purchase