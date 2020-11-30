Shark

Cordless Anti-allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum

Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup and no more hair wrap. Hypervelocity-accelerated suction power provides incredible cleaning performance in an ultra-lightweight vacuum. Up to 40 minutes of runtime (measured at the hand vac in Ion power mode, without accessories). Engineered to pick up more hair with no hair wrap (vs. Shark bristle nozzles). PowerFins technology delivers continuous cleaning contact on all surfaces. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe. Removable precision handheld vacuum with tapered nozzle for cleaning tight spaces.