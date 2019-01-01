Urban Outfitters

Cordelia Corduroy Midi Dress

$79.00 $39.99

Product Sku: 48013312 ; Color Code: 020 Casual corduroy midi dress from Urban Outfitters. In a defined-waist silhouette with a button-down front, straight-neckline + thick shoulder straps. Belted detailing at the elastic waistband; pouch pockets at the hips; elastic banding at the square back. Content + Care - Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Lilac is 511 and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Waist: 13.75