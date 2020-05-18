Xhilaration

Coral Tie-dye Cap Sleeve Bikini Top

Bring a unique spin to your swimwear with the Cinched Cap-Sleeve Crop Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. This women's bikini top makes a fun alternative to more traditional bikini styles, with a scoop neckline and cap sleeves giving it a shirt-style appearance. A pink-on-pink tie-dye pattern gives the bikini top extra playful flair that's sure to liven up your swim collection — go bold by pairing with matching bottoms, or let the pattern stand out by pairing with solid black bottoms. However you choose to style it, you're sure to appreciate the crop swim top's removable cups that let you customize the level of coverage to your preference.