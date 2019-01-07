Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHair Accessories
Bpb

Coral Reef Hairpin

$68.00
At W Concept
- Plentiful pearl beads - Clip style - Bold point on the hair - Hand-made product Measurements - Length: 3.93in Composition - Peal beads and brass Designer - Imported - by BPB - Style#: 300573831
Featured in 1 story
27 Barrettes To Wear On Your Next Bad Hair Day
by Austen Tosone