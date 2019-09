Habitat

Coral Gloss Bottle Vase

£25.00

The small Clark coral gloss bottle vase has a reactive glaze that adds random speckles to its crushed strawberry colour and creates a slight texture. [br]Made in Portugal from stoneware, the vase is exclusive to Habitat and each one is unique.We advise using a coaster or mat under this vase to protect your surfaces.