World Market

Coral And Blush Stripes Wall Hanging

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Full of warmth and texture, our coral and blush-toned wall hanging is made of 85% wool with a touch of cotton. Displayed on a wood pole with a jute hanger, it's highlighted with embroidered embellishments and long shag fringe to bring a chic boho vibe to your space.