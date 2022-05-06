United States
Urban Outfitters
Cora Wine Rack
$29.00$19.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 63041164; Color Code: 007 Show off your wine collection in this high-shine metal wine rack with a wavy profile and tubular construction. Hardware not included. Exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Stainless steel - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 15.5”l x 5”w x 9.5”h - Weight: 1.69 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 16.25”l x 10.5”w x 6.5”h - Shipping package weight: 2.6 lbs