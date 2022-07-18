Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
BB Dakota by Steve Madden
Cora Long Sleeve Dress
$89.00
$55.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from BB Dakota by Steve Madden
BB Dakota by Steve Madden
What's The Fuzz About Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$99.00
Revolve
BB Dakota by Steve Madden
Truly Madly Deeply Dress
BUY
$49.58
Amazon
More from Dresses
Quince
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
BUY
$79.90
Quince
Whistles
Carmen Trapeze Dress
BUY
£129.00
Whistles
COS
Oversized Gathered Dress
BUY
£69.00
COS
Urban Outfitters
Uo Serendipity Neutral Linen Babydoll Dress
BUY
£49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted