West Elm

Cora Leather Counter Stool

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Inspired by '80s design with a nod to industrial style, our Cora Counter Stool rounds out kitchens and dining rooms in modern comfort with its footrest and cushy seat hand upholstered in our top-grain, aniline leather. KEY DETAILS 16"diam. x 26.5"h. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. Covered in top-grain, aniline leather in Saddle. Aniline leather has a natural look, soft finish and develops a beautiful patina with age and use. Hand upholstered. Metal base in a Gunmetal finish. Sold individually. Imported.