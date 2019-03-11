Inspired by '80s design with a nod to industrial style, our Cora Counter Stool rounds out kitchens and dining rooms in modern comfort with its footrest and cushy seat hand upholstered in our top-grain, aniline leather.
KEY DETAILS
16"diam. x 26.5"h.
This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more.
Covered in top-grain, aniline leather in Saddle.
Aniline leather has a natural look, soft finish and develops a beautiful patina with age and use.
Hand upholstered.
Metal base in a Gunmetal finish.
Sold individually.
Imported.