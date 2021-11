Sophie Buhai

Coquille Acetate Comb

£230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sophie Buhai's 'Coquille' comb is such a chic choice for what is, undeniably, an everyday beauty essential. Made in France from acetate that mimics mother-of-pearl, it has wide-set teeth to detangle and smooth locks without causing breakage. Slip it into your handbag.