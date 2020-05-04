Coppola

Coppola Diamond Collection Red Wine Duet

$120.00

A pair of Francis Ford Coppola California wines from the award-winning Diamond Collection are featured in this handmade wine basket. Rich, complex cabernet and merlot with luscious plum and red raspberry flavors are paired with a variety of complementary gourmet snacks like spicy honey crunch snack mix, Godiva milk chocolate truffles, Lindt Lindor milk chocolate truffles, sea salt and olive oil crackers, macaroons, olives, bread sticks and Buiteman cheddar cheese biscuits to create this delicious, one-of-a-kind gift. Gift Size: 14" x 7" x 14" Item 021