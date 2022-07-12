Coppertone

Waterbabies Sunscreen Spray, Spf 50 And Pure And Simple Sunscreen Stick, Spf 50

Pediatrician Recommended: From the #1 pediatrician recommended sunscreen brand(2), this Coppertone baby sunscreen is hypoallergenic and gentle UV Protection: This Broad Spectrum sunscreen protects baby's skin from up to 98% of the sun's most damaging UV rays Water Resistant: This Coppertone sunscreen stays on strong in the water (water resistant 80 minutes) This Coppertone sunscreen is perfect for family fun in the sun Includes one 6 ounce can of Coppertone WaterBabies Baby Sunscreen SPF 50 Spray and one 0.49 ounce Pure and Simple Baby Sunscreen SPF 50 Stick From the #1 pediatrician recommended sunscreen brand(2), Coppertone baby sunscreen is hypoallergenic and gentle. This Coppertone sunscreen SPF 50 protects your baby's skin from the sun with a water resistant sunscreen (80 minutes) formula that's dermatologically tested and free of PABA, dyes, Octinoxate and Oxybenzone. This Coppertone WaterBabies sunscreen for babies delivers Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection, and this spray on sunscreen is gentle on baby's delicate skin. This SPF 50 sunscreen spray is visible wherever it's sprayed, ensuring proper coverage before the sunscreen is rubbed in. Apply Coppertone WaterBabies sunscreen to your baby's skin whenever the fun takes you outside. This sunscreen is perfect for family fun in the sun. Coppertone is voted the most trusted sunscreen brand(1) and each sunscreen Coppertone creates follows a tradition of trusted, quality sun protection products. Use and reapply as directed. (1)Voted Most Trusted Sunscreen Brand by American Shoppers Based on the 2020 Brandspark American Trust Study. (2)According to IQVIA, Provoice Survey From May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020