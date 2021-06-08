United States
Coppertone
Glow With Shimmer Sunscreen Lotion – Spf 30
$8.99
At Target
Coppertone Glow SPF 30 sunscreen provides proven broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection while making you look fabulous. It contains illuminating shimmer particles that give your skin a beautiful glow. The lightweight formula rubs in easily, absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling smooth, silky and hydrated. The lotion is water-resistant (40 minutes) and free from substances such as parabens, PABA, phthalates, and oxybenzone. A perfect everyday sunscreen. Use and reapply as directed.