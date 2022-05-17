Mud Pie

Copper Kitchen Sponge Holder

$14.95

Copper plated metal caddy features contrasting gold plated feet Slit design allows upright sponge storage for air drying Features embossed "SPONGE" tag No one likes a wet and dirty sponge sitting on their counter, especially when they have guests over! Get this sponge holder for right next to your sink! Hand washing is recommended, do not use abrasive scrubbers Copper plated metal caddy features contrasting gold plated feet and embossed "SPONGE" tag. Slit design allows upright sponge storage for air drying.