United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
All-Clad
Copper Core Sauté Pan, 5 Qt.
$449.95$249.96
At Sur La Table
These versatile sauté pans feature large surface areas and tall, straight sides that hold in juices, prevent splattering, and allow for easy turning with a spatula. Ideal for preparing a wide range of foods, including chicken breasts and fish fillets, these sauté pans offer the convenience of browning or searing, then deglazing or finishing in liquid–all in one pan.