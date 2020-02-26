VonShef

Copper Champagne Flutes Shatterproof Stainless Steel Set Of 2

ON-TREND – the ultra-stylish way to make a toast! Perfect for relaxing at home, picnics, barbeques, parties, camping trips, boat trips or unwinding in the garden. STAINLESS STEEL - the metal construction boasts insulating properties to maintain the temperature of the contents for longer. SHATTERPROOF – high quality copper coated stainless steel is completely shatterproof, great for outdoor use. Designed with a long stem and brushed satin exterior and interior, the glasses are also highly resistant to tarnishing GREAT GIFT IDEA – Supplied in an attractive gift box, they make a great birthday, housewarming or Christmas present DIMENSIONS: 10" tall with a 9oz Capacity.