Copina Co

Copina Co. Plant-based Collagen Booster

$59.80 $54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Copina Co

2 bags - 28 servings per bag ($0.96/serving) At Copina Co, we believe that true beauty starts by showing yourself some love and being confident in your own skin. Relax & chill, superfood hot cocoa style, with our vegan, keto-friendly, and paleo-friendly Cacao Calm Beauty Plant-Based Collagen Booster, a decadent blend of skin-boosting research-backed botanicals, fair-trade cacao powder, cinnamon, hyaluronic acid, and MCT-packed coconut. It’s like your childhood hot cocoa all grown up, with adaptogens to promote collagen synthesis and calm. WHAT'S INSIDE Ashwagandha – de-stress & calm Cacao – mood boost Bamboo Extract & Amla– hair, skin, nail, & joint support Tremella Mushroom Extract – skin elasticity Grapeseed Extract – collagen synthesis Hyaluronic Acid – wrinkle-fighting & skin moisturization WHAT IT'S ABOUT Flavor: Chocolate + Cinnamon How To Enjoy: Blend 1 serving (4.5g) with 7 ounces of your favorite liquid. Use with pretty much anything! Goes great with hot water, nut milk, coffee, smoothies, oats or baked goods. We recommend using a blender or hand frother when mixing with liquid for best results!