Trending Coperni Swipe glass mini shoulder bag Inspired by the 'swipe to unlock' icon seen on smartphones, Coperni's Swipe bag boasts a structured oval silhouette. This iteration is made from transparent glass with a dégradé pink tone. Made in France Highlights pink glass transparent design fixed top handle open top main compartment Composition Glass 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19704416 Brand style ID: COPBA01BIS000