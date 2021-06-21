Serta

Copenhagen Loveseat

$502.99 $309.39

Buy Now Review It

GREAT FOR SMALL LIVING ROOMS: 61-inch loveseat perfect for apartments, offices, and dorms TRADITIONAL-STYLE COUCH: Soft, rounded arms and refined straight-back cushions create a comfortable, traditional feel ITEM DIMENSIONS: 61" L x 32.5" W x 35" H SIT BACK AND RELAX: Individually wrapped coils surrounded by high-density foam and pillowed back cushions offer cozy, supportive seating MIX AND MATCH: Create a coordinated living space with a sofa from the Copenhagen collection QUICK AND EASY ASSEMBLY: Set up the loveseat and relax with no tools needed Decorative pillows NOT included Designed for small living spaces, the Serta Copenhagen Collection 61" Loveseat brings functional style and affordable comfort to your home decor. A great fit for apartments, dorms and narrow spaces, its compact size and unique, tool-free design make it easy to transport and to set up exactly where you want it. In addition to making small spaces feel bigger, the soft rounded arms and refined straight back cushions add traditional style to your living room, den or extra room. Reinforced hardwood materials, individually wrapped coils surrounded by high-density foam and poly-fibers, and pillowed back cushions deliver durability you can count on and supportive comfort you can relax into. Match this Serta sofa with a Copenhagen Collection sofa, loveseat and accent chair for a completely coordinated look.