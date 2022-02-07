Coop Home Goods

LOOKING FOR ALL NIGHT LONG COMFORT? – Our body and pregnancy pillow will help you achieve more restful and peaceful sleep. The pillow also supports healthy alignment and conforms to your every curve. Filled with a medium firm blend of memory foam & microfiber, it will keep you snoozing comfortably every night – the whole night. YOU ARE UNIQUE – WHY SHOULDN’T YOUR PILLOW BE? - Whether you're petite or over 6ft, you can customize your adjustable body and pregnancy pillow to conform to your needs. Just add, take off, or shape the fill to create different levels of support throughout the pillow. Orthopedically designed to provide comfortable support and relief for all your pressure points. Use it to bring comfort to your knees, stomach, back and hips or simply cuddle with it. PERFECT FOR SLEEPING, SNUGGLING OR JUST CHILLING – This pillow is your perfect companion whether you are sleeping, watching TV or just taking it easy on the couch. Furthermore, the body and pregnancy pillow encourages side sleeping which is a healthy sleep position that reduces the likelihood of snoring. It’s good for your airway and even better for your partner’s happiness. IS YOUR PILLOW GREEN GUARD GOLD CERTIFIED? - Our Coop Home Goods Body and Pregnancy Pillows are CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold Certified. This means they do not contain PVC or Vinyl. No harmful elements here! IT`S 100% SAFE FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES. LOVE IT OR RETURN IT! – You can now purchase with confidence. If you don’t fall in love within 100 days (although we’re sure you will), contact us directly to return the pillow for a full refund. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. Coop Home Goods Body Pillow also comes with a 5-year warranty.