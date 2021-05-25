Oaskys

Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top With Down Alternative Fill (queen)

$59.99 $33.95

Buy Now Review It

Microfiber TIPS: It's Packaged in a Vacuum Bag, Please spread It for a Few Days Before Use So It Would Return to Normal Thickness.(best Way Fluffy Again: Lay It in the Sun for a Few Hours.) Feature:cool,breathable,ultra soft,beautiful,luxury Design: Compared to the normal diamond quilting seam, this one with new shape is more supportive and soft.Square jacquard prevents the filling running around.Elastic fabric pocket makes it installed easier Care: The spilled fluid can be wiped quickly. Machine washable.Tumble dry on low .Easy maintenance.Natural drying Material:Made of 83 GSM pongee reverse.62 oz High quality fitted fiber,gives superior comfort against your skin without extra heat and sweat.