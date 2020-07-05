Comficlouds

Cooling Hypoallergenic Bamboo Mattress Pad

$24.59

70% Bamboo Fiber/30% Polyester ❤【100% Waterproof Mattress Protector】- The high-grade bamboo fiber cotton waterproof mattress protector pad is made of upgraded thermoplastic polyurethane,which will keep your mattress safe from stains and moisture, repelling effectively all liquids including bodily fluids, perspiration, urine and accidental spills. This is great for those with any type of mattress including innerspring, latex or memory foam. ❤【Breathable&Comfort】- The Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector delivers protection and comfort all in one,The top layer of fabric is made with 70% Bamboo rayon and 30% polyester. This helps dissipate heat from the body and maintain an even temperature between your body and the sleeping surface-soft and cool. since it’s virtually noiseless, it won’t disrupt you while sleeping.Great for people with allergens, asthma and eczema. ❤【Fitted Sheet Style Design】- Queen Size Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover Protector 60" x 80" - 18 Inches Deep Pocket,fit up to 8"-21" .With a unique elastic skirting and a 360-degree grip, this waterproof mattress cover provides you a smooth and neat surface.No crinkling sounds. and it provides a defense against allergens,dust and bacterium along the 5 sides of the bed that it covers. ❤【Quality Guaranteed,Machine Washable】-Waterproof backing Certified by SGS,free of pvc, vinyl, phthalates and other toxic chemicals.With a high quality hypoallergenic bamboo fibric cotton & Polyester blending surface and high-transparent TPU back coating,which is ventilative and soft,MACHINE WASHABLE,easy to care,the premium hypoallergenic mattress protector queen pad will provide you a healthy and comfortable sleeping all night. ❤【10 YEAR WARRANTY】- The Queen waterproof mattress protector is to provide softness and cooling you can feel, and sealed in protection you can trust.So we are proud to offer a 10 warranty on all ComfiClouds mattresses protectors. If you’re not completely satisfied with our waterproof mattress protector, return it within 30 days of purchase for a com