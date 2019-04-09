Coola

Coola Organic Suncare [spf 30 Cucumber]

Protect and boost your skin's defense against aging caused by the sun with this antioxidant-infused, farm to face sourced broad spectrum spf 30 sunscreen with a refreshing cucumber scent. Designed for all skin types, this non-greasy formula is crafted with 70 percent plus certified organic inactive ingredients. Organic evening primrose and linseed oils even skin tone, and balance moisture. Safflower oleosomes provide lasting hydration while the phyto-protector plankton extract stimulates and rejuvenates weathered skin. Organic acai oil, known for its anti-aging benefits, delivers abundant antioxidants through its omegas-3/6/9, vitamins b1/2/3, and vitamins c and e. Brand Story COOLA offers sun protection for a range of skin types and lifestyles- from the sensitive nature of FACE and LIPLUX, to the versatile BODY, and the demands of SPORT.