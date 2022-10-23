Coola

Organic Mineral Sheer Matte Sunscreen Spf 30

Description Our mineral matte sunscreen quietly disappears, as its sheer, Farm-to-Face® formula blurs imperfections for a line-smoothing finish with no greasy feel. This organic, antioxidant-rich formula is free of fragrances and silicones. Benefits Iconic, mineral matte face sunscreen with powerful, water resistant SPF30 protection with 70%+ organic ingredients. Suggested Use Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after swimming, exercise, or every 80 minutes.