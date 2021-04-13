St. Frank

Cool Mom Embroidered Alpaca Throw Blanket

$350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maisonette

The alpaca is a South American camelid that lives in the heights of the Andes, more than 13,000 feet above sea level. The animal was revered in Inca times and possessed a religious significance; only royalty were allowed to wear the fine textile. Alpaca herds are bred specifically for their fiber, woven into the signature Peruvian textile. Baby alpaca fiber is especially luxurious, soft, and beautiful. This throw was handcrafted in Peru from 100% Peruvian baby alpaca. The alpaca is sheared, leaving the animal unharmed and handled ethically. Dimensions: 50" H x 70" W, with an additional inch on each end of the length for the delicate eyelash fringe. This 100% baby alpaca woven throw is adorned with our signature gold St. Frank plate.