Cool-mist Portable Mini Cactus Humidifier

$14.89

Cute catus design,USB interface.One-button touch switch makes the operation very easy.Small enough to easily fit into a coat pocket, let alone in your luggage. Most hassle-free, worry-free, trouble-free, and portable personal humidifier on the market today. Insert small end of the small humidifier stick V2 downward into water bottle.Press on the switch to open the mist mode. This aroma humidifier can hold up to 280ml of water It can soften and moisten dry and chapped skin in winter. Use as mister during summer or hot weather. Or even as a moisturizer for your hands by holding hands over mist.It also helps you breathe better when your are sleeping with air conditioner on. Suitable for car baby bedroom office home study yoga spa to help you enjoy the peace of life. Wonderful Christmas or birthday gift for relatives, friends, teachers and classmates THE BEST TRAVEL HUMIDIFIER MINI HUMIDIFIER FOR ALL YOUR NEEDS: Most hassle-free, worry-free, trouble-free, and portable personal humidifier on the market today. It can soften and moisten dry and chapped skin in winter. Use as mister during summer or hot weather. Or even as a moisturizer for your hands by holding hands over mist.It also helps you breathe better when your are sleeping with air conditioner on. Easy to use: (1)Insert small end of the small humidifier stick V2 downward into empty cup or water bottle. (2) Fill up the cup or bottle with as much cool or cold water as you like. (3) Using USB cord, plug humidifier into a USB power port. (4) Press on the switch to open the mist mode, enjoy cool mist coming from the wide top of the humidifier! Note: (1) Can NOT add essential oils, essential oil molecules are too large, will block out the fog hole. (2) Cotton swab is not a one-time accessories. Clean it with pure water rather than replace it. (3) Add water, waiting for about 20mins, after the cotton rod completely absorbed water. And then turn on. Technical Parameters: Material:ABS+PP+Silicon Voltage:DC-5V Power:2W Mist Volume(Average) Humidification:50ml/h Capac