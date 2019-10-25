Warrita

Cool Mist Humidifier With Night Light

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

Ultrasonic Operation and Ultra-silence Design:Mini usb humidifier adopted ultrasonic technology,whisper quiet,humidifiers for bedroom,you can breathe easy and get more restful sleep high.Humidify your living space to prevent dry, stuffy air and flu/cold germs infecting your loved ones. Prevent dry and chapped skin in dry seasons with no noise. Working efficiency: 280ml volume, 50ml / h spray volume, increase the humidity of the air,create a comfortable living environment.This aroma humidifier can hold up to 280ml of water. Auto Shutdown Technology:4 hours automatic power-off protection,Auto shut-off when water tank is low to protect the humidifier is motor and increase durability and safety.Make sure there is enough water before running. Small humidifier,you can connect computers,laptops,portable chargers and other devices with USB output. Cute cactus shape and vibrant color will bring happiness to your room, desk, office, car and travel.Portable size was easy to take anywhere.It will be a fabulous Christmas or birthday gift for your relatives, friends and colleagues. Easy to use: 1. Open the water tank and add water to the water tank. 2. Take out the cotton stick and wet it. (Do not lose the spring.) 3. Reinstall humidifier. 4. Connect the power supply, press the switch to turn on the humidifier. Enjoy cool mist coming from the wide top of the humidifier! Note: 1. Can NOT add essential oils, essential oil molecules are too large, will block out the fog hole. 2. For the first time, you'd better wet the cotton swab thoroughly. The cotton swab is not a one-time accessory. Clean it with pure water rather than replace it. 3. Add water, waiting for about 20mins, after the cotton rod completely absorbed water. And then turn on. 4. Do not add water over MAX line(less water, more mist) Product name:cactus humidifier Product model:306-B Capacity:280ML(MAX) Input interface:Micro USB Rated voltage:DC5V Rated current:0.5A Rated power:1.5-2W Time off:4 hours Spray amount:50ML/H Product weight:180G Product size:130mmX80mmX