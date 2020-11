Magictec

Cool Mist Humidifier

$39.99 $18.65

Buy Now Review It

LARGE CAPACITY, ENJOY OVERNIGHT OF COOLING ATMOSPHERE: Get the most sleep at night, without disturbance from mist noise or waking-up for a water refill for your humidifier, not anymore when using our Magictec Cool Humidifier with wider storage tank that stores liquid up to 2.5L capacity and super functional device that works up to 24 hours of humidifying.