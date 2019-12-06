Lemon

Cool Mist Air Humidifier Ultrasonic Diffuser

PERFECT FOR ANY ROOM Whether your aromatherapy diffuser is dispensing essential oils in the living, bedroom, nursery, bathroom or study at home; office, gym, yoga studio or spa, this amazing diffuser and humidifier is the ideal way to fill your space with fragrance you love. LARGE CAPACITY AND GREAT MIST OUTPUT This diffuser can hold up to 300 ml of water and produce up to 30 ml of moisture per hour. It can run up to 10 hours of continuous output. Automatically turns off when water is all used to ensure safety. MULTIPLE LIGHT OPTIONS Choose among 7 colors, between two modes: steady on or alternating colors. Each color is adjustable between bright and dim; or choose no light at all. Soft, LED light and a timed, automatic shut off makes this the perfect night light. CLASSICALLY MODERN DESIGN This diffuser is coated with a white wood grain, giving it a natural and classic design that goes well with any decor. Compact and portable, you can use this humidifier anywhere. INSTANT RELAXATION Simply take off the easy-to-remove cap, add water and essential oil, and de-stress your life. Includes 4 time setting modes: 1, 3 or 6 hours, or up to 10 hours of steady on. Note: this is an essential oil diffuser, but you can also use it as a humidifier if you'd like. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 6.6 x 5.7 in Product Net Weight:14.4 oz Advanced Ultrasonic Technology: 2.4 MHZ Working time: up to 10 hours Input power: AC100-240V 50/60HZ Support Lack Water Protection Support Freeze/Fix Light Color Humidification Area: 65-82 sq.ft. Simple Operation: 1. Put this product on a horizontal position 2. Lift the cap of the humidifier, fill the water tank with purified water 3. Add drops of aromatherapy / essential oil into the water tank 4. Connect the humidifier to power source and press “MIST” to choose your desired mode 5. You can press “LIGHT” to change the color of LED light. 6. When the water is completely used and gone, the unit will automatically power off along with a “beep” sound. Function Keys: “MIST”: Pres