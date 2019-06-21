Hair By Sam McKnight

Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

The ultimate secret for achieving sexily tousled, oh-so insouciant texture effortlessly, Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist from Hair by Sam McKnight is the coolest texturising spray you’re likely to come across. The culmination of McKnight’s iconic expertise and experience in the industry, his irresistible hair care collection offers the products you need to achieve professional (yet pleasingly laid-back) standards of styling at home in mere minutes. This go-to texturiser couldn’t be much easier to use – simply spritz it in, mess it up and, hey presto, you’ll be channelling Sam McKnight’s signature ‘done, undone’ look. Making it a real pleasure to use, the spray is scented with a fresh, botanical scent (green leaf, herbs, watery flowers and pepper, against a backdrop of frankincense, cedar and juniper wood, crafted by perfumer Lyn Harris) so that your locks will smell sublime as well as looking timelessly chic.