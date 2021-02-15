Classic Brands

Cool Gel Chill Memory Foam 14-inch Mattress With 2 Pillows

$448.87 $386.71

Buy Now Review It

60" W x 80" L x 14" H Premium pressure-relieving memory foam and high-density aerated cool gel memory foam are combined together to provide the essential support and comfort for a deeper night's sleep Beautifully tailored and detailed with a stretch knit fabric cover with waterfall edge and matching knit side panels Gel infused ventilated memory foam creates a plush and comfortable sleeping surface for a more restful night's sleep; high-density base foam relieves pressure points and conforms to your body, and provides unparalleled support during the night High-quality memory foam conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates temperature; memory foam is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to allergens, mold, bacteria, and is CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability Medium-Plush Feel with Firm Support and Adjustable Base Friendly; 10-Year Warranty BONUS 2-Shredded Memory Foam Standard Pillows FREE! Experience cloud-like luxury with the NEW 2018 Classic Brands Cool Gel Ultimate Gel Memory Foam 14- Inch Mattress. The newest generation of memory foam and gel technology, this mattress offers a plusher and incredibly comfortable sleeping surface. Beautifully tailored and detailed with a corded waterfall edge knit cover and contrasting border. Get a more restful night's sleep on this mattress knowing that it is made of the highest quality materials without worrying about the price. Plus, mattress includes a bonus shredded memory foam pillow with plush down-like feel with Twin and Twin extra-long or two bonus pillows with Full, Queen, King, or California King sizes. The Classic Brands 14-inch profile Ultimate Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress is designed for comfort and support. Starting with a whopping 3.5-inch top layer, which consists of Cool Gel memory foam that conforms to your shape and has a faster recovery factor than conventional memory foam. A second layer of 2-inches of gel memory foam works with the top layer for comfort and support and ultimately providing you with best sleeping experience. The 8.5-inch high density base foam maintains the strength and effectiveness of the layers. The layers work together to bring you the relaxation you crave and the sleeping experience you deserve. Benefits of Gel Memory Foam A gel memory foam mattress can support each part of the body evenly and individually. Gel Memory foam slowly and automatically adjusts to your body weight and temperature. In addition to the slow, conforming response, gel memory foam offers complete, luxurious and stress-free support. Additionally, when you do move in bed, memory foam gently 'fills in' and reshapes itself to your new sleeping posture, cradling every contour of your body. The Latest Gel Memory Foam Technology Gel Memory Foam is a unique material that infuses gel particles into visco-elastic memory foam, creating a plusher and cooler sleeping material. Gel memory foam is more porous or open than conventional foam meaning the cells are interconnected unlike closed cell foam; thereby is more breathable and comfortable than higher density visco-elastic foam. The open-celled physical structure of our foams is self-ventilating. Air travels throughout the material and dissipates body heat regulating your body temperature. Gel Memory foam is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to allergens, mold, bacteria and dust mites. Why Buy a Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress? Cool Gel mattresses with gel infused memory foam disperse body heat and create a cooler sleeping surface while retaining the pressure-relieving properties of traditional memory foam. Tossing and turning are dramatically diminished and disrupted sleep patterns are greatly eliminated so you can sleep longer without moving and enjoy the benefits of a deeper, more restful sleep pattern. Adjustable Base Friendly Classic Brands 14-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress is adjustable base friendly, which means it is the best choice to be paired up with an adjustable base instead of a traditional bed frame for added lifestyle and health benefits. The mattress is flexible and durable enough that it will maintain the support and integrity even after bending with the adjustable base. CertiPUR-US Certified Classic Brands gel memory foam mattresses are CertiPUR-US Certified. The CertiPUR-US program is a voluntary testing, analysis and certification program for flexible polyurethane foam used as a cushioning material in home furnishings such as adult mattresses, crib mattresses, upholstered furniture and some accessory comfort products. Certified flexible polyurethane foams have been independently laboratory tested. Get it Right the First Time It is also a good idea to know the size and the height of your mattress ahead of time to make sure you are ordering the correct size. Keep in mind that you should combine the height of your bed frame, foundation, or adjustable bed base with the height of your mattress to get a gauge of the how tall your sleep system will be. Twin Size - 39" W x 75" L x 14" H Twin XL Size - 39" W x 80" L x 14" H Full Size - 54" W x 75" L x 14" H Queen Size – 60" W x 80" L x 14" H King Size – 76" L x 80" W x 14" H California King Size – 72" L x 84" W x 14" H Classic Brands Smart Packaging Classic Brands also uses Smart Packaging. Smart packaging reduces the carbon footprint in the manufacturers shipping process. Our advanced packaging technology means we can roll-pack our mattresses and ship them at one-third of the normal size. Because of this process, we can ship more mattresses per delivery and reduce the amount of carbon emissions. A mattress that is roll-packed still retains its initial quality, as each will quickly recover and return to its original shape after being removed from its packaging. Quality Assurance The Classic Brands 14-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress is backed with a 10-year worry-free warranty. Look for more innovative specialty sleep products from Classic Brands.